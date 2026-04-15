Trade OM Holdings - OMHau CFD

What is OM Holdings (OMHau)?

OM Holdings is a diversified mining and metals company with operations primarily focused on the production of manganese and other mineral resources. The company engages in mining, processing, and marketing of manganese ore and alloys, supplying raw materials to steel manufacturers and other industrial users. OM Holdings operates mining assets and processing facilities in various locations, supporting its integrated supply chain. The company’s activities include exploration, extraction, and value-added processing to meet market demand. OM Holdings emphasizes operational efficiency and resource management within the mining sector. Its business model addresses global commodity markets and industrial supply requirements.

OM Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with OM Holdings priced at A$0.2803. Today's price movement spans from A$0.2447 to A$0.2497, with a daily percentage change of +3.9262%.

FAQ: OM Holdings (OMHau)

What is the current price of OMHau stock?

OM Holdings is currently trading at A$0.2803.

Does OMHau pay dividends?

OM Holdings pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does OMHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

OM Holdings operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is OMHau best known for?

OM Holdings is most famous for its manganese and alloy production.

What assets are typically shown together with OMHau?

Commonly shown alongside OMHau: First Trust Senior Loan ETF, Ascendis Pharma A/S, iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF