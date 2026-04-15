Trade OFX Group - OFXau CFD

What is OFX Group (OFXau)?

OFX Group is a financial services company specializing in international money transfers and foreign exchange solutions. The company provides services to individuals, businesses, and institutions seeking to send money across borders with competitive exchange rates and reduced fees compared to traditional banking channels. OFX Group operates through a digital platform that facilitates currency conversion and cross-border payments, aiming to offer a secure and efficient alternative to conventional methods. The company’s business model focuses on leveraging technology to streamline the transfer process, enhance transparency, and improve customer experience. OFX Group serves a global clientele, supporting transactions in multiple currencies and regions. Its operations include compliance with regulatory standards related to anti-money laundering and financial security. The company’s offerings are designed to meet the needs of expatriates, importers, exporters, and other entities requiring international payment services. OFX Group is headquartered in Australia and maintains a presence in several international markets.

OFX Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market dynamics, with OFX Group currently valued at A$0.5256. The intraday price has ranged from A$0.5144 to A$0.5244, accompanied by a daily percentage change of +0.9815%.

FAQ: OFX Group (OFXau)

What is the current price of OFXau stock?

OFX Group's current price is A$0.5256.

Does OFXau pay dividends?

OFX Group pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does OFXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

OFX Group operates in the UAE exclusively through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is OFXau best known for?

OFX Group is most famous for its international money transfer services.

What assets are typically shown together with OFXau?

Commonly shown alongside OFXau: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares, Tradeweb Markets Inc, AUTO1 Group SE