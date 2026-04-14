Trade nVent Electric PLC - NVT CFD

What is nVent Electric PLC (NVT)?

nVent Electric PLC is a global company specializing in electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets products that provide electrical safety, thermal management, and secure connectivity across various industries. The company's portfolio includes enclosures, fastening systems, heat tracing, and grounding products used in construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. nVent Electric PLC operates worldwide, serving customers with solutions aimed at enhancing electrical system performance and reliability. It focuses on engineering and innovation to meet evolving industry standards.

nVent Electric PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Amplify Energy Corp at a level of $135.03. The day's price has ranged from $131.77 to $135.71, showing a daily change percentage of +1.4362%.

FAQ: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

What is the current price of NVT stock?

nVent Electric PLC's current price is $135.03.

Does NVT pay dividends?

nVent Electric PLC pays dividends regularly.

Does NVT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

nVent Electric PLC has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is NVT best known for?

nVent Electric PLC is most famous for its electrical connection and protection solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NVT?

Commonly shown alongside NVT: Canadian Imperial Bank, Abercrombie, KOA