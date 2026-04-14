Trade Nutrien Limited - NTR CFD

What is Nutrien Limited (NTR)?

Nutrien Limited is a global agricultural company specializing in the production and distribution of crop nutrients, including potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products. It operates a network of production facilities, distribution centers, and retail locations serving farmers worldwide. Nutrien provides products and services aimed at enhancing crop yields and agricultural productivity. The company integrates its operations across the agricultural supply chain, from nutrient production to retail services. Nutrien also engages in the development of agricultural technologies and digital platforms to support sustainable farming practices. It is recognized as one of the largest providers of crop inputs globally, with a focus on innovation and environmental stewardship within the agriculture industry.

Nutrien Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with NioCorp Developments Ltd trading at C$101.67. Its price variation today spans from C$99.6 to C$102.04, reflecting a daily percentage move of -1.0057%.

FAQ: Nutrien Limited (NTR)

What is the current price of NTR stock?

The current price is C$101.67.

Does NTR pay dividends?

Nutrien Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NTR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nutrien Limited has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NTR best known for?

The company is most famous for producing crop nutrients and fertilizers.

What assets are typically shown together with NTR?

Commonly shown alongside NTR: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Upwork Inc., BNP Paribas