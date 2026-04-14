Trade Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. - 5802 CFD

What is Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (5802)?

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer of electric wires, cables, and related components. The company produces products for automotive, information and communications, electronics, and energy sectors. Its offerings include optical fibers, power cables, automotive wiring harnesses, and electronic devices. Sumitomo Electric emphasizes technological innovation and quality in its manufacturing processes. The company operates globally, providing solutions for infrastructure, transportation, and industrial applications. It also engages in research and development to support advancements in materials and electronics, contributing to developments in energy efficiency and connectivity.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday trading range, with Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. at ¥10103.1. The price has navigated between ¥9847.53 and ¥10210.8 during the session, reflecting a daily change percentage of +1.4169%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (5802)

What is the current price of 5802 stock?

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.'s latest price is ¥10103.1.

Does 5802 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. issues dividends, with the payout amount via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5802 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. maintains a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 5802 best known for?

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is most famous for its electric wire and cable products.

What assets are typically shown together with 5802?

Commonly shown alongside 5802: Brenntag, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, DBKGn