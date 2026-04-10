Trade Brenntag AG - BNR CFD

What is Brenntag (BNR)?

Brenntag is a global market leader in chemical distribution, providing a comprehensive range of industrial and specialty chemicals. The company operates through a vast network of subsidiaries and partners, serving customers across various industries including pharmaceuticals, food and nutrition, water treatment, and coatings. Brenntag's business model focuses on supply chain management, technical expertise, and value-added services to optimize chemical sourcing and distribution. Established in Germany, the company has expanded its presence worldwide, maintaining a strong footprint in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. Brenntag emphasizes sustainability and regulatory compliance within its operations, aiming to support customers in meeting environmental and safety standards. Its integrated logistics and tailored solutions contribute to efficient chemical delivery and inventory management. The company also invests in innovation and digitalization to enhance its service offerings and operational efficiency. Brenntag plays a significant role in the global chemical supply chain, connecting manufacturers and end-users through its extensive distribution network.

Brenntag Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Brenntag trades at €58.96. The intraday price varied from €58.6 to €59.66, with a daily percentage change of +0.1696%.

FAQ: Brenntag (BNR)

What is the current price of BNR stock?

The latest price for Brenntag is €58.96.

Does BNR pay dividends?

Brenntag pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BNR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brenntag operates in the UAE through a subsidiary based in Dubai.

What is BNR best known for?

Brenntag is most famous for its chemical distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with BNR?

Commonly shown alongside BNR: Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares, Australian Agricultural Company, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc