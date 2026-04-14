Trade Nordic American Tankers Limited - NAT CFD

What is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)?

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of crude oil tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products across international markets. The company owns a fleet of tankers primarily classified as Suezmax vessels, which are designed to navigate the Suez Canal and other major shipping routes. Nordic American Tankers generates revenue through time charters and voyage charters with various customers, including oil companies and commodity traders. The company emphasizes fleet management, vessel maintenance, and compliance with maritime regulations to ensure operational efficiency. Its business model centers on capitalizing on global demand for crude oil transportation services.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Nordic American Tankers Limited, currently at $5.7241. Prices have moved between $5.6459 and $5.7959 during the trading session, with a daily change percentage of -1.8914%.

FAQ: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

What is the current price of NAT stock?

The current price stands at $5.7241.

Does NAT pay dividends?

The company pays dividends.

Does NAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nordic American Tankers Limited operates via partners in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NAT best known for?

Nordic American Tankers Limited is most famous for its operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers.

What assets are typically shown together with NAT?

Commonly shown alongside NAT: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF, Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF, AXT Inc