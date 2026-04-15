Trade iShares MSCI Turkey ETF - TUR CFD

What is iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)?

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the MSCI Turkey Index. This index represents the Turkish equity market by including companies that are headquartered or primarily operate in Turkey. The fund provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Turkish stocks across various sectors such as financials, consumer goods, and industrials. It is used as a vehicle for gaining investment access to Turkey's equity market, reflecting the economic and corporate developments within the country. The ETF is managed to replicate the index's performance through holdings in constituent securities and is subject to market risks associated with emerging markets.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity in the market, with iShares MSCI Turkey ETF at $42.71. The ETF fluctuated between $42.02 and $42.6 and has changed by -0.0708% today.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

What is the current price of TUR stock?

The current price is $42.71.

Does TUR pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly; distributions depend on underlying holdings.

Does TUR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF does not have an official presence or office in the UAE and is accessed via brokers.

What is TUR best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to Turkish equities.

What assets are typically shown together with TUR?

Commonly shown alongside TUR: Berkshire Hathaway Inc - A, Invesco Consumer Discretionary S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Global-E Online Ltd