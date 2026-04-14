Trade Nomura Holdings, Inc. - 8604 CFD

What is Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)?

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a financial services group headquartered in Japan, providing a broad range of investment, financing, and advisory services. It operates through segments including retail brokerage, asset management, and wholesale (investment banking and trading). The company serves individual and institutional clients globally, offering services such as securities brokerage, underwriting, and wealth management. Nomura has a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, supporting cross-border financial activities. It engages in research and market analysis to inform its investment strategies and client solutions. The group emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance in its operations. Nomura Holdings plays a key role in Japan's financial markets and contributes to global capital markets through its diverse service offerings.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market's current movements, with Nomura Holdings, Inc. at ¥1323.62. Its intraday range is between ¥1312.88 and ¥1330.86, accompanied by a daily change of +0.9213%.

FAQ: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

What is the current price of 8604 stock?

The stock price is currently ¥1323.62.

Does 8604 pay dividends?

Nomura Holdings, Inc. distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8604 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nomura Holdings, Inc. has an official presence in the UAE, including offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is 8604 best known for?

The company is most famous for its investment banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8604?

Commonly shown alongside 8604: Charter Hall Retail REIT, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc