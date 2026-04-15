Trade Charter Hall Retail REIT - CQRau CFD

What is Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQRau)?

Charter Hall Retail REIT is an Australian real estate investment trust specializing in retail property assets. The company focuses on owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail shopping centers and retail precincts across Australia. Its investment strategy emphasizes assets that generate stable income streams through long-term leases with retail tenants. The trust aims to enhance value through active asset management, including property development and redevelopment initiatives. Charter Hall Retail REIT operates within the broader Charter Hall Group, a prominent property investment and management firm. The company’s portfolio typically includes neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers that serve local communities. Its operations involve leasing, property maintenance, and tenant relationship management to maintain occupancy and rental income. The trust contributes to the retail property sector by providing investors access to retail real estate assets with a focus on income generation and capital growth potential. It is subject to regulatory frameworks governing real estate investment trusts in Australia.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market developments, with Charter Hall Retail REIT priced at A$3.834. It has experienced price movements between A$3.786 and A$3.826, changing by +1.3277% on the day.

FAQ: Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQRau)

What is the current price of CQRau stock?

Charter Hall Retail REIT is priced at A$3.834.

Does CQRau pay dividends?

Charter Hall Retail REIT pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CQRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Charter Hall Retail REIT operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CQRau best known for?

Charter Hall Retail REIT is most famous for owning and managing retail property assets in Australia.

What assets are typically shown together with CQRau?

Commonly shown alongside CQRau: Global X SuperDividend ETF, L B Foster Co, Boliden