Trade Boliden AB - BOLs CFD

What is Boliden (BOLs)?

Boliden is a metals company engaged in the mining, smelting, and refining of base metals and precious metals. It operates mines and processing facilities that produce copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver. Boliden's operations span exploration, extraction, and the production of metal concentrates and refined metals. The company serves customers in industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction, supplying raw materials essential for manufacturing and industrial applications. Boliden emphasizes sustainable mining practices, environmental management, and safety in its operations. It invests in technology and innovation to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company's integrated value chain approach supports its role as a significant player in the metals and mining sector. Boliden's activities contribute to the supply of critical metals used in various global industries.

Boliden Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market levels, with Boliden at kr543. During the session, it has varied between kr526.8 and kr544, marking a daily percentage change of +1.6517%.

FAQ: Boliden (BOLs)

What is the current price of BOLs stock?

The current price stands at kr543.

Does BOLs pay dividends?

Boliden pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BOLs have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Boliden operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is BOLs best known for?

The company is most famous for its mining and smelting operations.

What assets are typically shown together with BOLs?

Commonly shown alongside BOLs: Xsolla SPAC 1, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Chord Energy