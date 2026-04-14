Trade Niu Technologies - NIU CFD

What is Niu Technologies (NIU)?

Niu Technologies is a Chinese company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric scooters and motorcycles. Founded with the aim of providing smart urban mobility solutions, the company integrates advanced technology into its products, including IoT connectivity and battery management systems. Niu Technologies focuses on environmentally friendly transportation options, targeting urban commuters seeking efficient and sustainable alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. The company operates through a network of retail stores and online platforms, serving customers primarily in China and expanding its presence internationally. Its product lineup includes various models of electric scooters that emphasize lightweight design, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features. Niu Technologies also invests in research and development to enhance battery performance and vehicle intelligence. The company's business model combines hardware sales with software services, including mobile applications that offer real-time vehicle monitoring and maintenance alerts. Overall, Niu Technologies contributes to the growing electric vehicle industry by promoting green transportation and smart mobility solutions.

Niu Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with Niu Technologies priced at $2.96. Trading has seen a range between $2.86 and $2.94, equating to a daily percentage change of +0.6944%.

FAQ: Niu Technologies (NIU)

What is the current price of NIU stock?

The latest trading price is $2.96.

Does NIU pay dividends?

Niu Technologies does not currently pay dividends.

Does NIU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Niu Technologies maintains a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is NIU best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric scooters and smart urban mobility products.

What assets are typically shown together with NIU?

Commonly shown alongside NIU: Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Harrow Health, Inc., AIB Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)