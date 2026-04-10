Trade AIB Group PLC - A5G CFD

What is AIB Group PLC (Euronext Dublin) (A5G)?

AIB Group PLC is a major Irish banking and financial services institution providing a range of retail, business, and corporate banking products. The bank offers services including deposits, loans, mortgages, asset finance, and payment solutions to individuals and enterprises. AIB Group also provides wealth management, insurance, and capital markets services. It operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across Ireland and internationally. The bank focuses on supporting economic growth by financing businesses and facilitating consumer banking needs. AIB Group adheres to regulatory standards and risk management practices to maintain financial stability. The institution plays a significant role in Ireland's financial sector and contributes to community development initiatives. It continues to invest in technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

AIB Group PLC (Euronext Dublin) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, as AIB Group PLC (Euronext Dublin) holds at €9.54. The intraday price variation is between €9.27 and €9.56, with a daily change of +1.0627%.

FAQ: AIB Group PLC (Euronext Dublin) (A5G)

What is the current price of A5G stock?

AIB Group PLC's last price is €9.54.

Does A5G pay dividends?

AIB Group PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does A5G have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AIB Group PLC has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is A5G best known for?

AIB Group PLC is most famous for its banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with A5G?

Commonly shown alongside A5G: Buru Energy, Atea, Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.