Trade Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - 7201 CFD

What is Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (7201)?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer known for producing a diverse range of vehicles including passenger cars, trucks, and electric vehicles. The company has a global presence with manufacturing plants and sales operations worldwide. Nissan is recognized for its innovation in automotive technology, particularly in electric mobility and autonomous driving systems. Its product lineup includes compact cars, SUVs, and performance vehicles. The company has formed strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach. Nissan focuses on sustainability initiatives and improving fuel efficiency across its vehicle range. It also provides financial services related to automotive sales and leasing.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity as Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. stands at ¥350.56. During the session, the price has fluctuated between ¥347.75 and ¥353.34, with a daily change percentage of +0.8608%.

FAQ: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (7201)

What is the current price of 7201 stock?

The current price stands at ¥350.56.

Does 7201 pay dividends?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7201 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 7201 best known for?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing automobiles including electric vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with 7201?

Commonly shown alongside 7201: Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Global X Uranium UCITS ETF, Fortune Brands