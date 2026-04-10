Trade Arthur J Gallagher & Co - AJG CFD

What is Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. It provides a wide array of services including insurance brokerage, consulting, and claims management to clients across various industries. The company operates through a network of offices worldwide, serving businesses, public entities, and individuals. Its offerings encompass property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, and risk consulting solutions. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. emphasizes tailored risk management strategies to address client-specific needs and regulatory requirements. The firm’s business model integrates brokerage services with risk advisory to support clients in mitigating exposures and managing insurance programs effectively.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading as Arthur J Gallagher & Co stands at $213.67. Price movement has been between $206.22 and $216.76 during the session, showing a daily change of -2.5625%.

FAQ: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

What is the current price of AJG stock?

Arthur J Gallagher & Co's current price stands at $213.67.

Does AJG pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AJG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an official office presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AJG best known for?

The company is most famous for its global insurance brokerage and risk management services.

What assets are typically shown together with AJG?

Commonly shown alongside AJG: Avolta, AMC Networks, iShares MSCI World ETF