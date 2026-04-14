Trade Nintendo Co., Ltd. - 7974 CFD

What is Nintendo Co., Ltd. (7974)?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1889 as a playing card company, it has evolved into one of the most influential entities in the video game industry. Nintendo is known for creating some of the best-selling and most iconic video game franchises, including Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon. The company develops and manufactures both hardware and software, producing gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, which combines handheld and home gaming experiences. Nintendo's approach emphasizes innovative gameplay, family-friendly content, and unique hardware designs. Over the decades, it has played a pivotal role in shaping the gaming landscape, influencing game design, culture, and technology. Nintendo operates globally, maintaining a significant presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its contributions extend beyond entertainment, impacting popular culture and technological development within the interactive media sector.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity with Nintendo Co., Ltd. trading at ¥8204.2. It has fluctuated between ¥8166.9 and ¥8393.2 during the session, reflecting a daily percentage move of -1.0693%.

FAQ: Nintendo Co., Ltd. (7974)

What is the current price of 7974 stock?

The last traded price is ¥8204.2.

Does 7974 pay dividends?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7974 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7974 best known for?

The company is most famous for its video game consoles and franchises such as Mario and Zelda.

What assets are typically shown together with 7974?

Commonly shown alongside 7974: Forestar Group Inc, Via Transportation, SGS