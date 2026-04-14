Trade Nikon Corporation - 7731 CFD

What is Nikon Corporation (7731)?

Nikon Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in optics and imaging products. Founded in 1917, the company has established itself as a prominent manufacturer of cameras, camera lenses, binoculars, microscopes, and measurement instruments. Nikon's product range extends to semiconductor manufacturing equipment and precision equipment used in various industries. The company is known for its contributions to the development of photographic technology and has played a significant role in advancing digital imaging. Nikon operates globally, serving professional photographers, hobbyists, and industrial clients. Its research and development efforts focus on innovation in optical technologies and imaging solutions. Nikon's corporate headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains a diverse portfolio that includes both consumer and industrial products, reflecting its broad expertise in optics and precision engineering. Over the years, Nikon has built a reputation for quality and reliability in its products, contributing to its longstanding presence in the imaging and optics sectors.

Nikon Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading fluctuations, with Nikon Corporation at ¥1950.4. It has moved within the bounds of ¥1937.9 and ¥1962.4 during the day, registering a daily change of +1.7134%.

FAQ: Nikon Corporation (7731)

What is the current price of 7731 stock?

The last recorded price is ¥1950.4.

Does 7731 pay dividends?

Nikon Corporation provides dividends to shareholders.

Does 7731 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nikon Corporation operates in the UAE through authorized distributors and does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in Dubai Internet City or DIFC.

What is 7731 best known for?

Nikon Corporation is most famous for its cameras and imaging products.

What assets are typically shown together with 7731?

Commonly shown alongside 7731: Krispy Kreme Inc, IntegraFin, Harvey Norman