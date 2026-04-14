Trade NGK Insulators, Ltd. - 5333 CFD

What is NGK Insulators, Ltd. (5333)?

NGK Insulators, Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture and sale of ceramic products, primarily insulators used in electrical power systems. Founded in 1919, the company has developed expertise in advanced ceramics technology, producing components for power transmission and distribution networks. NGK Insulators' product range includes high-voltage insulators, spark plugs, and ceramic substrates used in automotive and industrial applications. The company also manufactures oxygen sensors and other electronic components. NGK Insulators serves a global customer base, supplying utilities, automotive manufacturers, and industrial firms. Its operations emphasize research and development to innovate in materials science and improve product performance. The company is committed to environmental sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency and reducing emissions through its products. Headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, NGK Insulators plays a key role in supporting electrical infrastructure and automotive industries worldwide.

NGK Insulators, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday dynamics, as NGK Insulators, Ltd. stands at ¥4438.4. Its price range today is from ¥4418.4 to ¥4452.6, with a daily change of +0.3222%.

FAQ: NGK Insulators, Ltd. (5333)

What is the current price of 5333 stock?

NGK Insulators, Ltd. recorded a last price of ¥4438.4.

Does 5333 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5333 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NGK Insulators, Ltd. has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 5333 best known for?

It is most famous for manufacturing ceramic insulators and electronic components.

What assets are typically shown together with 5333?

Commonly shown alongside 5333: Global X S&P 500 Annual Buffer UCITS ETF, ResMed Inc - AU, Ambev