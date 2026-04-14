HomeMarketsSharesNEC Corporation

Trade NEC Corporation - 6701 CFD

4113.9+5.43%
The chart shows the 6701 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 4113.9, a high of 4164.9, and a low of 4025.9.
Sell

4103.8

Buy

4113.9

10.1
Low: 4025.9High: 4164.9
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread10.1
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3902.2
Open4025.9
1-Year Change36.31%
Day's Range4025.9 - 4164.9

Trade NEC Corporation - 6701 CFD

What is NEC Corporation (6701)?

NEC Corporation is a Japanese multinational provider of information technology and network solutions. The company offers a broad range of products and services, including telecommunications equipment, IT infrastructure, software, and system integration. NEC serves various sectors such as government, enterprise, telecommunications, and public safety. It is involved in research and development to advance technologies in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. NEC also provides solutions for smart cities, biometric identification, and network management. The company operates globally, delivering technology solutions aimed at improving social infrastructure and business efficiency. NEC is recognized for its contributions to the IT and communications industries.

NEC Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price activity as NEC Corporation trades at ¥4113.9. The trading range during the session spans from ¥4025.9 to ¥4168.2, with a daily change of +5.2741%.

FAQ: NEC Corporation (6701)

What is the current price of 6701 stock?

The current price is ¥4113.9.

Does 6701 pay dividends?

NEC Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 6701 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NEC Corporation has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6701 best known for?

NEC Corporation is most famous for its information technology and network solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 6701?

Commonly shown alongside 6701: Sabine Royalty Trust, Dorman, SPDR MSCI USA Value UCITS ETF

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