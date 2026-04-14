Trade NEC Corporation - 6701 CFD

What is NEC Corporation (6701)?

NEC Corporation is a Japanese multinational provider of information technology and network solutions. The company offers a broad range of products and services, including telecommunications equipment, IT infrastructure, software, and system integration. NEC serves various sectors such as government, enterprise, telecommunications, and public safety. It is involved in research and development to advance technologies in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. NEC also provides solutions for smart cities, biometric identification, and network management. The company operates globally, delivering technology solutions aimed at improving social infrastructure and business efficiency. NEC is recognized for its contributions to the IT and communications industries.

NEC Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price activity as NEC Corporation trades at ¥4113.9. The trading range during the session spans from ¥4025.9 to ¥4168.2, with a daily change of +5.2741%.

FAQ: NEC Corporation (6701)

What is the current price of 6701 stock?

The current price is ¥4113.9.

Does 6701 pay dividends?

NEC Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 6701 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NEC Corporation has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6701 best known for?

NEC Corporation is most famous for its information technology and network solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 6701?

Commonly shown alongside 6701: Sabine Royalty Trust, Dorman, SPDR MSCI USA Value UCITS ETF