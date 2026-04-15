HomeMarketsSharesNational Australia Bank

Trade National Australia Bank - NABau CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 05:46:20
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022158 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02216%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.00024 %
(A$0.05)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00024%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close44.67
Open45.05
1-Year Change34.64%
Day's Range44.48 - 45.08

Trade National Australia Bank - NABau CFD

What is National Australia Bank (NABau)?

National Australia Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Australia, providing a wide range of banking and financial services. Established in the 19th century, the bank offers personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and institutional banking services. It operates through various segments including retail banking, business banking, and corporate and institutional banking. The bank serves millions of customers across Australia and internationally, with a significant presence in New Zealand and Asia. Its operations encompass lending, deposits, credit cards, insurance, and investment products. The institution is also involved in sustainable finance initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs. National Australia Bank is recognized for its extensive branch and ATM network, as well as digital banking platforms that support customer access and service delivery. The bank is regulated by Australian financial authorities and adheres to industry standards and compliance requirements. It plays a key role in the Australian financial system and economy.

National Australia Bank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, with National Australia Bank priced at A$44.66. The price has fluctuated between A$44.46 and A$45.2 during the session, reflecting a daily percentage movement of -0.3583%.

FAQ: National Australia Bank (NABau)

What is the current price of NABau stock?

National Australia Bank's current share price is A$44.66.

Does NABau pay dividends?

National Australia Bank pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NABau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Australia Bank has an official regional office in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is NABau best known for?

The company is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with NABau?

Commonly shown alongside NABau: New Jersey Resources Corp, Advance Auto, Sigma Lithium Corporation

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
7 hours ago
NAB says fuel price surge lifts March Australian consumer spending 2.1%
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
Dollar falls as traders hope for Mideast conflict resolution
Reuters NewsEurope
21 hours ago
Safe-haven dollar nudges lower as traders hope for Mideast breakthrough
Reuters NewsEurope
24 hours ago
Australia Inc starts to feel Iran war fallout, raising stagflation risk
Reuters NewsEurope
05:29 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Safe-haven dollar sinks slowly as traders hope for Mideast breakthrough
Reuters NewsEurope
02:49 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Australian business, consumer confidence crashes on worries about fallout from Iran war
Reuters NewsEurope
02:35 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Dollar steady as US blocks Iranian ships, diplomacy presses on
Public TechnologiesEurope
02:00 (UTC), 14 April 2026
NAB survey shows business confidence plunges 29 points to -29 in March
Reuters NewsEurope
01:30 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Australian business sentiment crashes in March on worries about fallout from Iran war
Reuters NewsEurope
00:58 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Australia's Westpac falls on flagging war, RAMS sale impact

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading