Trade Advance Auto Parts - AAP CFD

What is Advance Auto (AAP)?

Advance Auto Parts is a retailer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a network of stores and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its product offerings include replacement parts, maintenance items, and automotive accessories for a wide range of vehicle makes and models. Advance Auto Parts focuses on inventory management, supply chain efficiency, and customer service to support its retail and commercial customers. The company operates in a competitive market influenced by factors such as vehicle age, driving habits, and technological changes in automotive systems. It also invests in digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and sales channels.

Advance Auto Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Advance Auto quoted at $56.23. The session has seen prices between $55.15 and $56.48, with a daily percentage change of -0.1067%.

FAQ: Advance Auto (AAP)

What is the current price of AAP stock?

The current trading price is $56.23.

Does AAP pay dividends?

Advance Auto pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AAP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Advance Auto operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is AAP best known for?

Advance Auto is most famous for automotive parts and accessories retail.

What assets are typically shown together with AAP?

Commonly shown alongside AAP: Cochlear Limited, Antero Resources, LifeStance Health