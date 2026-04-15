Trade Cochlear Limited - COHau CFD

What is Cochlear Limited (COHau)?

Cochlear Limited is an Australian company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of implantable hearing devices. Its product portfolio includes cochlear implants, bone conduction implants, and acoustic implants, which are intended to improve hearing for individuals with varying degrees of hearing loss. The company operates globally, serving patients, healthcare professionals, and audiologists through a network of subsidiaries and distributors. Cochlear Limited invests in research and development to advance hearing technology and enhance the effectiveness of its devices. It is recognized as a leader in the hearing implant industry and contributes to the field of audiology through innovation and clinical support.

Cochlear Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday fluctuations as WHSP Holdings Ltd is currently at A$175.15. The price range today spans from A$175.22 to A$179.08, accompanied by a daily change of +0.5093%.

FAQ: Cochlear Limited (COHau)

What is the current price of COHau stock?

Current market price is A$175.15.

Does COHau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is COHau best known for?

Cochlear Limited is most famous for its hearing implant devices and cochlear implant technology.

What assets are typically shown together with COHau?

Commonly shown alongside COHau: FirstGroup, Nexi SpA, L&G Multi