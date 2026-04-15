Trade Myer Holdings Limited - MYRau CFD

What is Myer Holdings Limited (MYRau)?

Myer Holdings Limited is an Australian retail company operating a chain of department stores across the country. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a significant presence in the Australian retail sector, offering a wide range of products including clothing, cosmetics, homewares, and electronics. Myer Holdings Limited is known for its multi-brand retail approach, catering to diverse consumer needs through various product categories. The company operates both physical stores and an online platform, aiming to provide accessible shopping experiences. Over the years, Myer has adapted to changes in consumer behavior and retail trends, including shifts towards digital commerce and evolving fashion preferences. The company plays a notable role in the Australian retail landscape, contributing to employment and economic activity. Myer Holdings Limited also engages in various corporate social responsibility initiatives, focusing on sustainability and community support. Its operations are subject to the competitive dynamics of the retail industry, including factors such as consumer demand, supply chain management, and market competition.

Myer Holdings Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with Myer Holdings Limited currently at A$0.2853. It has fluctuated between A$0.2797 and A$0.2847, showing a daily change of +5.5617%.

FAQ: Myer Holdings Limited (MYRau)

What is the current price of MYRau stock?

The current market price stands at A$0.2853.

Does MYRau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MYRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Myer Holdings Limited operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is MYRau best known for?

The company is most famous for its department store retail operations across Australia.

What assets are typically shown together with MYRau?

Commonly shown alongside MYRau: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., Ses Fdr, Coeur Mining, Inc.