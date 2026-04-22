Trade Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. - HLX CFD

What is Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an energy services company providing specialized offshore services primarily to the oil and gas industry. It offers well intervention, robotics, and production services designed to enhance the recovery and maintenance of offshore hydrocarbon assets. The company operates a fleet of vessels and employs advanced technologies to conduct subsea operations, including well stimulation and decommissioning. Helix Energy Solutions Group serves major oil and gas producers worldwide, focusing on safety, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance. Its business activities include engineering, project management, and equipment maintenance. The company aims to support the lifecycle of offshore energy projects through innovative service solutions.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading with Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. at $9.648. Price fluctuations today have ranged between $9.197 and $9.717, indicating a daily change of +2.95%.

FAQ: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)

What is the current price of HLX stock?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ended the day at $9.648.

Does HLX pay dividends?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. does not currently pay dividends.

Does HLX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. operates through partners and has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is HLX best known for?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is most famous for providing offshore energy services.

What assets are typically shown together with HLX?

Commonly shown alongside HLX: Freedom Holding Corp., Polymetals Resources Limited, Gamma Communications PLC