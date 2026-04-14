Trade Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. - 8801 CFD

What is Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (8801)?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese real estate developer and management company. Its business activities encompass office buildings, residential properties, retail facilities, and logistics centers. The company is involved in property development, leasing, and asset management, operating both in Japan and internationally. Mitsui Fudosan also engages in urban development projects and promotes sustainable building practices. The company integrates real estate with lifestyle and community development, contributing to urban infrastructure and economic growth.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by prevailing market trades, as Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. stands at ¥1790.19. The price has ranged between ¥1742.85 and ¥1800.39 today, with a daily percentage change of +3.2991%.

FAQ: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (8801)

What is the current price of 8801 stock?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.'s current trading price is ¥1790.19.

Does 8801 pay dividends?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. pays dividends, with the payout amount via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8801 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. has an official regional office in DIFC, Dubai.

What is 8801 best known for?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is most famous for its real estate development and property management.

What assets are typically shown together with 8801?

Commonly shown alongside 8801: Las Vegas Sands, EVERTEC Inc, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF