Trade Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 8306 CFD

What is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (8306)?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese financial services company headquartered in Tokyo. It is one of the largest financial groups in Japan and globally, offering a wide range of banking and financial services. The company operates through various segments including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, asset management, and leasing. It serves individual, corporate, and institutional clients, providing services such as loans, deposits, foreign exchange, investment banking, and wealth management. The group has a significant international presence with offices and subsidiaries in major financial centers worldwide. It plays a key role in Japan's financial system and contributes to the global financial market through its diversified operations. The company is known for its extensive network, comprehensive financial products, and focus on risk management and corporate governance. Its history traces back to the merger of several financial institutions, reflecting a long-standing tradition in Japan's banking industry.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session activity, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. at ¥2841.24. Price has fluctuated between ¥2822.27 and ¥2877.51, registering a daily change of -0.7603%.

FAQ: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (8306)

What is the current price of 8306 stock?

The stock closed at ¥2841.24 today.

Does 8306 pay dividends?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8306 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is 8306 best known for?

The company is most famous for providing comprehensive banking and financial services globally.

What assets are typically shown together with 8306?

Commonly shown alongside 8306: Dollar General, Mapletree Com Tr, Qinetiq Group