Trade Michelin - MLfr CFD

What is Michelin (MLfr)?

Michelin is a French multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of tires for various types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles. Founded in the late 19th century, the company has established itself as a global leader in the tire industry, known for its innovation and commitment to quality. Michelin's operations encompass a wide range of products, including tires for aviation, agricultural, and industrial applications. The company also produces travel guides, maps, and restaurant and hotel ratings, reflecting its broader engagement with mobility and travel. Michelin invests significantly in research and development to enhance tire performance, safety, and environmental sustainability. Its manufacturing facilities and commercial presence span multiple continents, supporting a diverse customer base. The company is recognized for its contributions to advancements in tire technology, such as radial tires and run-flat tires, and maintains a focus on reducing environmental impact through sustainable practices and materials.

Michelin Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity as Michelin trades at €30.6. Prices have moved between €30.1 and €30.6 during the session, showing a daily percentage change of +1.1609%.

FAQ: Michelin (MLfr)

What is the current price of MLfr stock?

Michelin's current trading price is €30.6.

Does MLfr pay dividends?

Michelin pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MLfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Michelin operates in the UAE through a subsidiary based in Dubai.

What is MLfr best known for?

Michelin is most famous for manufacturing tires for various types of vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with MLfr?

Commonly shown alongside MLfr: Linde plc, Ferguson plc, Vesuvius