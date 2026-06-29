Trade Linde plc - LIN

What is Linde plc (LIN)?

Linde plc is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company headquartered in Ireland. It operates globally, providing a wide range of gases including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen for various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, chemical processing, and food and beverage. The company is also involved in engineering services related to gas production and processing plants. Linde plc was formed through the merger of two major industrial gas companies, combining extensive expertise and resources. Its operations encompass gas production, distribution, and technology development, serving customers in over 100 countries. The company emphasizes innovation in gas technologies and sustainable solutions, including efforts to reduce environmental impact through energy-efficient processes and carbon capture initiatives. Linde plc's business segments include gas and engineering, with a focus on industrial applications, healthcare gases, and specialty gases. It is recognized as one of the largest industrial gas companies worldwide, with a broad portfolio of products and services aimed at supporting diverse industrial and medical needs.

Linde plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market's latest moves, with Linde plc priced at $510.2. It has fluctuated between $517.28 and $524.53 during the day, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.5745%.

FAQ: Linde plc (LIN)

What is the current price of LIN stock?

The current price is $510.2.

Does LIN pay dividends?

Linde plc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LIN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Linde plc has a regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is LIN best known for?

Linde plc is most famous for its industrial gases and engineering services.

What assets are typically shown together with LIN?

Commonly shown alongside LIN: Penn Entertainment Inc, Mama's Creations Inc, Blue Owl Capital Inc