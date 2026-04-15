Trade Blue Owl Capital Inc - OWL CFD

What is Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)?

Blue Owl Capital Inc is a financial services firm specializing in alternative asset management. The company focuses on providing credit and direct lending solutions, targeting middle-market companies and institutional investors. It operates through various investment platforms that encompass private credit, real estate, and other alternative investments. Blue Owl Capital was formed through the combination of established asset management businesses, aiming to leverage their expertise in credit and real assets. The firm manages capital on behalf of a diverse client base, including pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. Its business model emphasizes long-term investment strategies and risk management practices. Blue Owl Capital plays a role in the broader alternative investment industry by offering tailored financing and investment products that differ from traditional equity and fixed income markets. The company is headquartered in the United States and maintains a presence in key financial centers to support its investment activities and client relationships.

Blue Owl Capital Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with Terrestrial Energy Inc standing at $9.82. The price today has moved between $9.29 and $9.71, reflecting a daily percentage change of +6.0109%.

FAQ: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

What is the current price of OWL stock?

The latest price is $9.82.

Does OWL pay dividends?

Blue Owl Capital Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OWL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Blue Owl Capital Inc has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is OWL best known for?

The company is most famous for its alternative asset management and direct lending services.

What assets are typically shown together with OWL?

Commonly shown alongside OWL: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF, REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF, Kohl's