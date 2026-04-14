Trade McGraw Hill, Inc. - MH CFD

What is McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH)?

McGraw Hill, Inc. is an American company specializing in educational content, software, and services for pre-K through postgraduate education. The company provides learning solutions across various subjects, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and humanities. It offers digital and print instructional materials, assessment tools, and adaptive learning technologies aimed at improving educational outcomes. McGraw Hill serves a diverse customer base comprising schools, colleges, universities, and professionals. The company has a long-standing history in publishing and education, evolving from traditional print materials to incorporate digital platforms and interactive content. It operates globally, supporting educators and learners with resources designed to meet evolving educational standards and technological advancements. McGraw Hill's offerings include textbooks, e-books, online courses, and educational software, reflecting its commitment to integrating technology with pedagogy. The company also engages in data analytics and personalized learning to enhance student engagement and performance. Its role in the education sector positions it as a significant contributor to learning and academic development worldwide.

McGraw Hill, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price movements, as USA Rare Earth Inc trades around $13.63. The trading range today spans from $13.21 to $13.5, with a percentage change of +0.8969%.

FAQ: McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH)

What is the current price of MH stock?

McGraw Hill, Inc. shares are priced at $13.63.

Does MH pay dividends?

McGraw Hill, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

McGraw Hill, Inc. has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is MH best known for?

McGraw Hill, Inc. is most famous for its educational publishing and learning materials.

What assets are typically shown together with MH?

Commonly shown alongside MH: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Trilogy Metals Inc, ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury