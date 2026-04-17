Trade ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury - UBT CFD

What is ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT)?

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide leveraged exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds. The fund aims to deliver twice the daily performance of an index tracking U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of 20 years or more. It employs financial derivatives and leverage to amplify the returns of the underlying long-duration government bond index on a daily basis. Managed by a firm known for leveraged and inverse ETFs, this fund is intended for investors with a higher risk tolerance who seek to capitalize on interest rate movements in the long-term Treasury market. It is generally used for tactical trading rather than long-term investment.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, with ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury priced at $16.6. It has traded within a range of $16.3 to $16.54, with a daily change of +1.4787%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT)

What is the current price of UBT stock?

The last traded price is $16.6.

Does UBT pay dividends?

Dividends are paid on this ETF.

Does UBT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is UBT best known for?

This ETF is most famous for offering leveraged exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with UBT?

Commonly shown alongside UBT: CECO Environmental Corp, Kier Group, Fulton Financial Corp