Trade Marui Group Co., Ltd. - 8252 CFD

What is Marui Group Co., Ltd. (8252)?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retail and financial services company headquartered in Tokyo. Established in 1931, the company operates department stores primarily focused on fashion, lifestyle products, and accessories. Marui Group is known for integrating retail with financial services, offering credit card and payment solutions to its customers. The company has developed a unique business model that combines physical stores with e-commerce platforms, aiming to provide a seamless shopping experience. Marui Group also engages in real estate leasing and management, supporting its retail operations. The company's financial services segment includes credit card issuance and consumer finance, contributing to its diversified revenue streams. Marui Group emphasizes innovation in customer engagement and digital transformation, adapting to evolving consumer behaviors. It maintains a presence in urban centers across Japan, with a focus on catering to younger demographics. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives within the retail sector.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Marui Group Co., Ltd. currently at ¥3034.6. During the session, it has moved between ¥3021.6 and ¥3066, with a daily change of -0.8516%.

FAQ: Marui Group Co., Ltd. (8252)

What is the current price of 8252 stock?

The current stock price stands at ¥3034.6.

Does 8252 pay dividends?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 8252 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 8252 best known for?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. is most famous for its retail and financial services, including department stores and credit card services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8252?

Commonly shown alongside 8252: Opmobility, Pfizer Inc, Nordson Corp