Trade Macquarie Group - MQGau CFD

What is Macquarie Group (MQGau)?

Macquarie Group Limited is a global financial services provider headquartered in Australia. It offers a broad range of services including asset management, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions. Macquarie operates through various divisions such as infrastructure and real assets, commodities and global markets, and corporate and asset finance. The company serves institutional, corporate, and retail clients worldwide. Macquarie is known for its expertise in infrastructure investment and management, as well as its capabilities in capital markets and advisory services. It maintains a diversified business model with a focus on sustainable growth and risk management. Macquarie Group emphasizes innovation and client service across its global operations. The company is subject to regulatory oversight in the financial sectors where it operates.

Macquarie Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Macquarie Group’s market movements, currently at A$234.34. The trading range recorded is between A$231.93 and A$235.16, showing a daily change of +0.6332%.

FAQ: Macquarie Group (MQGau)

What is the current price of MQGau stock?

The latest price stands at A$234.34.

Does MQGau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does MQGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Macquarie Group has an official regional office in DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is MQGau best known for?

Macquarie Group is most famous for its diversified financial services and asset management.

What assets are typically shown together with MQGau?

Commonly shown alongside MQGau: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, Aristocrat Leisure