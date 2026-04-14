Trade Aristocrat Leisure - ALLau CFD

What is Aristocrat Leisure (ALLau)?

Aristocrat Leisure is a global gaming technology company specializing in the design, development, and distribution of gaming machines and software. It serves the casino, social gaming, and digital gaming markets with a portfolio that includes slot machines, electronic table games, and online gaming platforms. The company operates across multiple regions, providing products and services to gaming operators and players. Aristocrat Leisure invests in research and development to innovate gaming content and technology, focusing on player engagement and regulatory compliance. Its business encompasses both physical gaming equipment and digital gaming solutions. The company adheres to responsible gaming practices and industry standards. Aristocrat Leisure plays a significant role in the gaming industry by combining technology with entertainment.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, with Aristocrat Leisure priced at A$46.94. Today’s trading has seen prices move from A$46.4 up to A$47.44, with a daily change of +0.8156%.

FAQ: Aristocrat Leisure (ALLau)

What is the current price of ALLau stock?

The current price stands at A$46.94.

Does ALLau pay dividends?

Aristocrat Leisure pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aristocrat Leisure has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ALLau best known for?

Aristocrat Leisure is most famous for its gaming machines and digital casino games.

What assets are typically shown together with ALLau?

Commonly shown alongside ALLau: RTL Group, Kajima Corporation, OC Oerlikon