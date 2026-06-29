Trade Lockheed Martin Corp - LMT

What is Lockheed (LMT)?

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies company. It is one of the largest defense contractors worldwide, providing a wide range of products and services primarily to government and military customers. The company's operations encompass the design, development, and manufacture of aircraft, spacecraft, missile systems, radar systems, and other defense-related technologies. Lockheed Martin's business segments include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The company plays a significant role in various defense programs and space exploration initiatives, contributing to national security and technological innovation. Headquartered in the United States, Lockheed Martin collaborates with international partners and governments to deliver integrated solutions. Its work spans from advanced fighter jets and missile defense systems to satellite technology and cybersecurity solutions. The company has a longstanding history of involvement in major defense and aerospace projects, reflecting its position as a key player in the global defense industry.

Lockheed Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Lockheed priced at $502.42. The intraday trading range is between $502.72 and $517.98, with a daily percentage move of +0.6236%.

FAQ: Lockheed (LMT)

What is the current price of LMT stock?

The current price of Lockheed is $502.42.

Does LMT pay dividends?

Lockheed pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does LMT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lockheed has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office.

What is LMT best known for?

Lockheed is most famous for its aerospace and defense technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with LMT?

Commonly shown alongside LMT: Rapid7, Wetherspoon, Verbio