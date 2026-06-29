Trade LKQ Corp - LKQ

What is LKQ Corp (LKQ)?

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider in the automotive aftermarket industry, specializing in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems. The company operates through a network of warehouses and distribution centers, supplying a wide range of products including recycled, refurbished, and remanufactured parts, as well as new aftermarket components. LKQ serves various customers such as collision repair shops, mechanical repair facilities, and insurance companies. Its operations span across North America, Europe, and other international markets, reflecting a broad geographic footprint. The company focuses on sustainability by promoting the reuse and recycling of automotive parts, contributing to environmental conservation efforts. LKQ's business model integrates procurement, logistics, and inventory management to optimize supply chain efficiency. The company also invests in technological solutions to enhance service delivery and customer experience. LKQ Corporation plays a significant role in supporting vehicle maintenance and repair industries by providing cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternatives to original equipment manufacturer parts.

LKQ Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, with LKQ Corp priced at $26.07. Today’s price range is between $26.27 and $27.02, and the daily change is +1.2369%.

FAQ: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

What is the current price of LKQ stock?

LKQ Corp's stock is currently priced at $26.07.

Does LKQ pay dividends?

LKQ Corp pays dividends to its investors.

Does LKQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LKQ Corp does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local distributors.

What is LKQ best known for?

LKQ Corp is most famous for supplying automotive replacement parts.

What assets are typically shown together with LKQ?

Commonly shown alongside LKQ: ACS, Sonic Healthcare Limited, The Carlyle Group Inc.