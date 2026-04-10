Trade ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - ACS CFD

What is ACS (ACS)?

ACS, or Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., is a Spanish multinational company focused on civil and engineering construction, as well as services. Established in the mid-20th century, ACS has grown to become one of the leading construction firms globally, with operations spanning various continents. The company engages in infrastructure development, including highways, railways, and energy projects, alongside environmental services and industrial services. ACS operates through several subsidiaries and divisions, allowing it to cover a broad spectrum of construction and service activities. Its business model integrates engineering, procurement, and construction services, often participating in large-scale public and private projects. The company is also involved in renewable energy and infrastructure maintenance, reflecting a diversified portfolio. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, ACS maintains a significant presence in Europe, the Americas, and other international markets. The firm emphasizes sustainable development and innovation within its operations, aligning with global trends in environmental responsibility and technological advancement.

ACS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trades, with ACS trading at €120.73. The intraday range spans from €119.18 to €122.17, and the daily change amounts to +0.4997%.

FAQ: ACS (ACS)

What is the current price of ACS stock?

ACS's current stock price is €120.73.

Does ACS pay dividends?

ACS pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ACS has an official regional office presence in Dubai, UAE.

What is ACS best known for?

ACS is most famous for its global construction and infrastructure development projects.

What assets are typically shown together with ACS?

Commonly shown alongside ACS: iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF, Viohalco SA, MVB Financial Corp