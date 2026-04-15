Trade Sonic Healthcare Limited - SHLau CFD

What is Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHLau)?

Sonic Healthcare Limited is an international medical diagnostics company headquartered in Australia. It provides laboratory and pathology services to healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients. The company operates a network of laboratories offering a broad range of diagnostic testing, including pathology, radiology, and clinical services. Sonic Healthcare Limited emphasizes quality, accuracy, and timely delivery of diagnostic results to support clinical decision-making. It serves markets in Australia, Europe, the United States, and other regions, maintaining a focus on innovation and technological advancement in medical diagnostics. The company plays a vital role in healthcare systems by facilitating disease detection, monitoring, and management through its diagnostic services.

Sonic Healthcare Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Sonic Healthcare Limited currently priced at A$20.551. It has traded between A$20.179 and A$20.573, noting a daily change of +2.3917%.

FAQ: Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHLau)

What is the current price of SHLau stock?

The current trading price is A$20.551.

Does SHLau pay dividends?

Sonic Healthcare Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SHLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sonic Healthcare Limited operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is SHLau best known for?

The company is most famous for medical diagnostics and laboratory services.

What assets are typically shown together with SHLau?

Commonly shown alongside SHLau: Strategic Education Inc, First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund, Exelixis