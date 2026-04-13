Trade First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund - FSZ CFD

What is First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ)?

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland Index. The fund employs a rules-based methodology to select and weight stocks based on various growth and value factors, aiming to capture potential opportunities in the Swiss equity market. It primarily invests in Swiss companies, offering exposure to a diversified portfolio across multiple sectors within Switzerland. The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a firm specializing in the development and management of exchange-traded funds and other investment products. Its investment approach emphasizes systematic stock selection and portfolio construction, which distinguishes it from traditional market-capitalization-weighted indices. The fund is designed for investors seeking targeted exposure to Swiss equities through a quantitative strategy. It operates within the broader landscape of international equity funds and serves as a tool for portfolio diversification with a focus on the Swiss market.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session movements, as First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund trades at $82.75. The intraday range extends from $80.65 to $82.16, with a daily change percentage of +0.8846%.

FAQ: First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ)

What is the current price of FSZ stock?

The current price is $82.75.

Does FSZ pay dividends?

Dividends are paid to shareholders.

Does FSZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund operates through partners and distributors and does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is FSZ best known for?

The fund is most famous for its Switzerland-focused AlphaDEX investment strategy.

What assets are typically shown together with FSZ?

Commonly shown alongside FSZ: Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond Etf, IMAX Corp, Admiral Group