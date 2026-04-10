Trade Admiral Group PLC - ADMl CFD

What is Admiral Group (ADMl)?

Admiral Group is a British financial services company primarily engaged in the provision of motor insurance. Established in the early 1990s, the company has developed a range of insurance products including car, motorcycle, and home insurance. Admiral Group operates through various brands and subsidiaries, serving customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is recognized for its use of technology and data analytics to enhance underwriting processes and customer service. Admiral Group also offers comparison services, allowing consumers to compare insurance products from multiple providers. The company’s business model focuses on direct sales and online platforms, reducing reliance on intermediaries. Over time, Admiral Group has expanded its operations beyond the UK, entering markets in Europe and the United States. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors responsible for strategic decisions and oversight. Admiral Group is noted for its consistent financial performance and commitment to corporate responsibility within the insurance sector.

Admiral Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Admiral Group priced at £32.393. The price variation from £32.317 to £32.707 corresponds to a daily change of -0.0308%.

FAQ: Admiral Group (ADMl)

What is the current price of ADMl stock?

The stock is currently priced at £32.393.

Does ADMl pay dividends?

Admiral Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ADMl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Admiral Group operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is ADMl best known for?

The company is most famous for its car insurance services.

What assets are typically shown together with ADMl?

Commonly shown alongside ADMl: National Storage Affiliates Trust, Deutsche Wohnen, CLS