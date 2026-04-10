Trade CLS Holdings PLC - CLI CFD

What is CLS (CLI)?

CLS is a financial market infrastructure provider specializing in settlement services for foreign exchange transactions. The company operates a multi-currency cash settlement system designed to mitigate settlement risk in the global foreign exchange market. CLS's platform facilitates payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement, which ensures that the final transfer of one currency occurs if and only if the final transfer of the other currency or currencies also takes place. This mechanism reduces the risk of counterparty default. CLS serves a broad range of financial institutions including banks, broker-dealers, and asset managers. It plays a critical role in enhancing the stability and efficiency of the global financial system. The company is governed by a consortium of major financial institutions and operates under regulatory oversight to ensure compliance and operational integrity.

CLS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market forces, with CLS currently at £0.48349. Its price has moved between £0.46053 and £0.47852, showing a daily change of +1.9249%.

FAQ: CLS (CLI)

What is the current price of CLI stock?

The price is currently £0.48349.

Does CLI pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CLI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CLS operates in the UAE solely through local partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is CLI best known for?

CLS is most famous for providing secure financial market infrastructure and settlement services.

What assets are typically shown together with CLI?

Commonly shown alongside CLI: ClearOne, REC Silicon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare