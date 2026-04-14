Trade LegalZoom.com, Inc. - LZ CFD

What is LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)?

LegalZoom.com, Inc. is a company specializing in online legal technology services. It provides a platform that offers legal documents, legal advice, and related services to individuals, small businesses, and families. The company aims to simplify access to legal assistance by leveraging technology to deliver affordable and convenient solutions. Its services cover a range of legal needs including business formation, intellectual property protection, estate planning, and personal legal matters. LegalZoom operates primarily through its website, enabling users to create customized legal documents and access legal professionals. The company serves a broad customer base across the United States and has expanded its offerings to include various subscription plans for ongoing legal support. LegalZoom's business model focuses on combining technology with legal expertise to address common legal challenges faced by non-lawyers. It is recognized for its role in democratizing legal services by making them more accessible and understandable to the general public.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading for LegalZoom.com, Inc., which is now at $6.17. The price has varied from $5.83 to $6.1 today, moving +3.5714%.

FAQ: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)

What is the current price of LZ stock?

The last recorded price is $6.17.

Does LZ pay dividends?

LegalZoom.com, Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does LZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LegalZoom.com, Inc. does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through local partners or distributors.

What is LZ best known for?

LegalZoom.com, Inc. is most famous for its online legal document services.

What assets are typically shown together with LZ?

Commonly shown alongside LZ: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF, Skillz Inc., NRW Holdings