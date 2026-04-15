Trade NRW Holdings - NWHau CFD

What is NRW Holdings (NWHau)?

NRW Holdings is an Australian-based company specializing in engineering and construction services. It operates primarily within the resources, infrastructure, and energy sectors, providing a range of services including civil construction, mining, and maintenance. The company delivers projects related to bulk earthworks, roads, bridges, and water infrastructure, catering to both public and private sector clients. NRW Holdings has developed expertise in managing complex projects in challenging environments, often involving large-scale earthmoving and mining operations. The company also engages in mineral processing and infrastructure development, supporting industries such as mining, oil and gas, and utilities. With a focus on safety, environmental management, and operational efficiency, NRW Holdings aims to meet the technical and logistical demands of its projects. Its operations are geographically diverse, with a significant presence in Australia and involvement in international projects. The company is structured to provide integrated solutions across the project lifecycle, from design and construction to ongoing maintenance and support.

NRW Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading dynamics, with NRW Holdings currently at A$5.966. Its intraday trading has ranged from A$5.934 to A$6.0339, reflecting a daily change of +0.1682%.

FAQ: NRW Holdings (NWHau)

What is the current price of NWHau stock?

NRW Holdings is currently priced at A$5.966.

Does NWHau pay dividends?

NRW Holdings pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NWHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NRW Holdings operates in Australia and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE, operating there only via partners or distributors.

What is NWHau best known for?

The company is most famous for its engineering and construction services in the mining and infrastructure sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with NWHau?

Commonly shown alongside NWHau: Rambus Inc, UBE Corporation, First Majestic Silver Corp.