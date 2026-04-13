Trade FDJ United - FDJUpUp CFD

What is FDJ United (FDJUpUp)?

FDJ United is a company operating in the gaming and lottery industry. It offers a variety of lottery games, sports betting, and other gaming products to consumers. The company is involved in the organization and management of games of chance, providing platforms for both physical and digital participation. FDJ United focuses on regulatory compliance and responsible gaming practices to ensure fair play and consumer protection. Its operations include partnerships with retail outlets and online platforms to facilitate access to its gaming offerings. The company aims to balance entertainment with social responsibility, adhering to legal frameworks governing gambling activities. FDJ United's business model centers on generating revenue through game sales and betting activities while maintaining transparency and integrity in its operations.

FDJ United Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading movements, with FDJ United at €25.42. Its value has fluctuated between €25.28 and €25.43, showing a daily change percentage of -0.2754%.

FAQ: FDJ United (FDJUpUp)

What is the current price of FDJUpUp stock?

The last traded price is €25.42.

Does FDJUpUp pay dividends?

FDJ United does not pay dividends.

Does FDJUpUp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FDJ United operates in the UAE exclusively through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FDJUpUp best known for?

FDJ United is most famous for its lottery and gaming services.

What assets are typically shown together with FDJUpUp?

Commonly shown alongside FDJUpUp: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Sabre Insurance Group, Merck - EUR