Trade Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. - 4151 CFD

What is Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)?

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on therapeutic areas including oncology, nephrology, immunology, and central nervous system disorders. Kyowa Kirin develops biologics, small molecule drugs, and biosimilars, emphasizing innovation in biotechnology and personalized medicine. It operates research facilities and production sites, collaborating with global partners to advance drug development. The company aims to address unmet medical needs through its portfolio and pipeline of pharmaceutical products.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations as Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. trades at ¥2510.6. Intraday, it has moved between ¥2487.5 and ¥2531.5, registering a daily percentage change of -0.6034%.

FAQ: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)

What is the current price of 4151 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2510.6.

Does 4151 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4151 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. has a subsidiary in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 4151 best known for?

The company is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and biotechnologies.

What assets are typically shown together with 4151?

Commonly shown alongside 4151: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., Inchcape