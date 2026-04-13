Trade Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. - DNA CFD

What is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in synthetic biology. The company designs custom microbes for various applications, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial chemicals. Utilizing automation and computational biology, Ginkgo Bioworks engineers organisms to produce desired compounds, aiming to improve efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing processes. Its platform integrates biology with technology to accelerate the development of biological products. The company collaborates with partners across multiple sectors to apply its synthetic biology capabilities in diverse markets.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s intraday trading, with a current price of $6.7165. The session’s price range from $6.0935 to $6.7235 has resulted in a daily change percentage of +3.892%.

FAQ: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

What is the current price of DNA stock?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.'s current stock price is $6.7165.

Does DNA pay dividends?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does DNA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. does not have an official regional presence in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is DNA best known for?

The company is most famous for its synthetic biology platform.

What assets are typically shown together with DNA?

Commonly shown alongside DNA: Ambarella, Inc. - Ordinary Shar, General Dynamics, Construction Partners Inc