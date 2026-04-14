Trade Kubota Corporation - 6326 CFD

What is Kubota Corporation (6326)?

Kubota Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the manufacture and sale of agricultural machinery, engines, construction equipment, and water-related products. Founded in 1890, the company has developed a global presence with operations spanning multiple continents. Kubota's product portfolio includes tractors, rice transplanters, combine harvesters, and irrigation systems, serving both agricultural and industrial markets. The company also produces engines for various applications and offers environmental and water treatment solutions. Kubota emphasizes technological innovation and sustainability in its operations, aiming to support food production and infrastructure development worldwide. Its headquarters are located in Osaka, Japan, and it maintains a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to support its diverse business segments.

Kubota Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as Kubota Corporation trades at ¥2751.95. Prices have ranged from ¥2718.87 to ¥2772.82 today, accompanied by a daily change percentage of +2.5556%.

FAQ: Kubota Corporation (6326)

What is the current price of 6326 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥2751.95.

Does 6326 pay dividends?

Kubota Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6326 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kubota Corporation has an official presence in the UAE through regional offices but does not specify locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is 6326 best known for?

Kubota Corporation is most famous for manufacturing agricultural machinery and equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 6326?

Commonly shown alongside 6326: YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF, FleetPartners Group Ltd, Tesco