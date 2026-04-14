Trade Komatsu Ltd. - 6301 CFD

What is Komatsu Ltd. (6301)?

Komatsu Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Japan, specializing in the manufacture of construction, mining, and military equipment, as well as industrial machinery. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers in its sector globally. Its product range includes excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, dump trucks, and various other heavy machinery used in construction and mining operations. Komatsu is also involved in the production of industrial machinery such as presses and printing equipment. The company operates through a global network of subsidiaries and affiliates, serving markets across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and other regions. Komatsu emphasizes technological innovation, incorporating automation and advanced control systems into its equipment. It maintains a focus on sustainability and environmental considerations in its manufacturing processes and product designs. The company also provides related services including equipment maintenance, parts supply, and financing solutions to support its customers' operations.

Komatsu Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current market session, showing Komatsu Ltd. at ¥7082.58. Today’s intraday movement spans from ¥6958.43 up to ¥7090.9, reflecting a daily change of +0.8182%.

FAQ: Komatsu Ltd. (6301)

What is the current price of 6301 stock?

The current market price is ¥7082.58.

Does 6301 pay dividends?

Komatsu Ltd. pays dividends to shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6301 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Komatsu Ltd. maintains a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is 6301 best known for?

Komatsu Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing construction and mining equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 6301?

Commonly shown alongside 6301: Coronado Global Resources Inc., Sysco, Millrose Properties Inc