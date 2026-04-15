Trade Coronado Global Resources Inc. - CRNau CFD

What is Coronado Global Resources Inc. (CRNau)?

Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a coal mining company engaged in the production and marketing of thermal and metallurgical coal. The company operates mines primarily in the United States and Australia, supplying coal to power generation and steel manufacturing industries. Coronado focuses on the extraction of high-quality coal through both underground and surface mining techniques. Its operations include coal processing, logistics, and sales to a diverse customer base. The company emphasizes safety, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency in its mining activities. Coronado's business model integrates resource development with market demand, aiming to provide reliable energy and raw materials to global markets.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Coronado Global Resources Inc. stands at A$0.301. The intraday range extends from A$0.289 to A$0.299, accompanied by a daily percentage move of +3.5211%.

FAQ: Coronado Global Resources Inc. (CRNau)

What is the current price of CRNau stock?

The last price for the stock is A$0.301.

Does CRNau pay dividends?

Coronado Global Resources Inc. does not currently pay dividends.

Does CRNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors in the region.

What is CRNau best known for?

Coronado Global Resources Inc. is most famous for its coal mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with CRNau?

Commonly shown alongside CRNau: Wynn, Rainbow Tours SA, First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF