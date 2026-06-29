Trade Knight Transportation - KNX

What is Knight Transportation (KNX)?

Knight Transportation is a company specializing in the transportation and logistics industry. It provides a range of freight services, including truckload, dedicated, and logistics solutions across North America. The company operates a large fleet of trucks and trailers, serving various industries such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive. Its business model focuses on long-haul and regional freight transportation, emphasizing safety, efficiency, and customer service. Knight Transportation has developed a network of terminals and service centers to support its operations and maintain fleet performance. The company also invests in technology to enhance route planning, tracking, and communication. Its workforce includes professional drivers, maintenance personnel, and administrative staff dedicated to managing supply chain logistics. Knight Transportation's operations contribute to the broader freight and logistics infrastructure, facilitating the movement of goods across the continent. The company has established itself as a significant player in the trucking sector, adapting to industry trends and regulatory requirements over time.

Knight Transportation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Knight Transportation holds a price of $77.86. Its intraday low and high are $75.37 and $77.48, showing a daily percentage move of -0.6117%.

FAQ: Knight Transportation (KNX)

What is the current price of KNX stock?

The price at present is $77.86.

Does KNX pay dividends?

Knight Transportation pays dividends to shareholders.

Does KNX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Knight Transportation does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is KNX best known for?

Knight Transportation is most famous for its freight and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with KNX?

Commonly shown alongside KNX: Abu Dhabi National Co for Building Materials, Under Armour, Koninklijke KPN